Rennie: The Government must show respect to teachers

At today’s First Minister’s Question Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie asked the First Minister about the casualisation of teachers and zero hours contracts.

Mr Rennie said:

“This week I met teachers employed on casual, short term and zero hours contracts. The numbers employed in this way have mushroomed in recent years and they are desperate for permanent contracts.

“John Swinney met with these teachers last summer and promised a full and proper response to the teachers’ request, but the teachers are still waiting. This is not the type of treatment teachers deserve, this is lack of respect towards them and their chosen profession.

“Some teachers have to take second or even third jobs to make ends meet. In a time of crisis when teachers have done the impossible to facilitate remote learning and did their best to help our young ones to feel a sense of normality, the Government is yet again failing those who dreamed of nurturing young minds.

“To help our education system recover from the pandemic we must create new permanent teaching posts. Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first, and this also means a guaranteed job for teachers.”

