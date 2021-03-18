Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: The Government must show respect to teachers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

At today’s First Minister’s Question Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie asked the First Minister about the casualisation of teachers and zero hours contracts.

Mr Rennie said:

“This week I met teachers employed on casual, short term and zero hours contracts. The numbers employed in this way have mushroomed in recent years and they are desperate for permanent contracts. 

“John Swinney met with these teachers last summer and promised a full and proper response to the teachers’ request, but the teachers are still waiting. This is not the type of treatment teachers deserve, this is lack of respect towards them and their chosen profession.

 

“Some teachers have to take second or even third jobs to make ends meet. In a time of crisis when teachers have done the impossible to facilitate remote learning and did their best to help our young ones to feel a sense of normality, the Government is yet again failing those who dreamed of nurturing young minds.

“To help our education system recover from the pandemic we must create new permanent teaching posts. Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first, and this also means a guaranteed job for teachers.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies