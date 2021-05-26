Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: The FM must provide clarity on vaccine passports and recovery plan

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie during Topical Questions has today asked the First Minister for answers  on the Government’s plans for vaccine passports after trials revealed that the government's plans are riddled with security flaws.

Mr Rennie said:

“When I asked the FM about vaccine passports last year, she said she did not favour them.  Without even a debate in parliament or a public consultation the government is pressing ahead.  There is no clarity on how these will work, what they will be used for and for how long. It seems like  the government is making it up as it goes along.

“It took five minutes for a junior researcher to identify a major security flaw in the vaccination status letter. The public deserves to know whether the system has been properly tested. We cannot expect foreign government to trust it if we don’t.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies