Rennie: The FM must provide clarity on vaccine passports and recovery plan

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie during Topical Questions has today asked the First Minister for answers on the Government’s plans for vaccine passports after trials revealed that the government's plans are riddled with security flaws.

Mr Rennie said:

“When I asked the FM about vaccine passports last year, she said she did not favour them. Without even a debate in parliament or a public consultation the government is pressing ahead. There is no clarity on how these will work, what they will be used for and for how long. It seems like the government is making it up as it goes along.

“It took five minutes for a junior researcher to identify a major security flaw in the vaccination status letter. The public deserves to know whether the system has been properly tested. We cannot expect foreign government to trust it if we don’t.”