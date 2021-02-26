Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Testing can provide precious reassurance to keyworkers waiting on vaccine

Posted by Media Team

Commenting on the Scottish Government's plans for the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Millions of Scots are waiting anxiously to hear when they will be able to get vaccinated.

"The JCVI has looked at all of the evidence and laid out proposals for how to maximise protection and prevent more tragic deaths.

"There have been a number of key worker groups who have expressed their concern about waits for the vaccine. Key workers have kept the country going, but in doing so have consistently borne a greater risk of encountering the virus. While most people stay at home, they simply can't avoid coming into contact with others.

"To provide these workers with reassurance, the First Minister must ensure that, if they don't get an early vaccine under rules her government set, then they have access to regular asymptomatic testing and the right PPE so that they have the confidence they need to go about their important work."

