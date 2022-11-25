Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Teachers “can only be pushed so far”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley’s interview on the Sunday Show, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP commented:

"Scottish pupils have faced enormous disruption to their education during the pandemic. The last thing they need is more upheaval caused by these strikes. There is no doubt that these strikes will be hugely disruptive but teachers can only be pushed so far.

"The blame for all of this can be traced back to the SNP's invisible education secretary. Teachers have seen class sizes soar and classroom support plummet. 

"Shirley-Anne Somerville should have been front and centre for months hammering out a deal between educational authorities and teachers. Instead, she hides away in St Andrews House and blames everyone but herself for these strikes.

"Now that the Scottish Government have seen details of the UK Government's budget, there can be no more excuses for delays. A pay deal needs to be reached in the next few days. If these strikes go ahead she will owe parents, teachers and pupils a public apology.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for measures to make Scottish education the best in the world once again."

