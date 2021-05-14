Rennie: Taxpayers deserve a full explanation on Gupta's Lochaber smelter

Responding to reports that the business empire of Sanjeev Gupta is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office over suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie commented:

“The Scottish Government’s exposure at the Lochaber smelter runs to hundreds of millions of pounds.

"We need a full explanation as to how they are protecting the taxpayer from this considerable potential loss. We also need to understand the extent of the due diligence undertaken by the government before they agreed to this considerable arrangement.

"Thousands of jobs were promised but next to none have been created. The government must end the secrecy.”

