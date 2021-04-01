Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: students and teachers deserve more fairness

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to pupil and teachers expressing concerns that they are sitting "exams by another name", Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"Fairness to learners was the reason Scottish Liberal Democrats called for this year's exams to be cancelled. That must be at the heart of the replacement system.

"Pupils are telling us a lot is being crammed into a short period of time at short notice. This hasn't been helped by delayed decision making and late guidance.

"I can understand pupils' anxieties because it went badly wrong last year. John Swinney ignored all the warnings and pressed ahead with a system that crushed ambitions and penalised pupils from poorer backgrounds. Teachers are sick of being cut out of the loop and their confidence in the SQA is at an all-time low. 

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have just won a vote at Parliament to reform the SQA to put teachers at its heart. We will get on with that because the SQA has shown it can't be trusted with the important job of helping education bounce back."

ENDS

