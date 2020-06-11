Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: Student payments a "good start" but ministers should extend SAAS

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the government's announcement that it has brought forward £11.4 million of discretionary funding to support higher education students in financial difficulty, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented: 

"Many students will find the coronavirus has hit their finances and their chances of getting summer work. 

"The government has made a good start on expanding support but we need to go much further. SAAS is a familiar and easily accessed support system. Students in need are more likely to approach them than to embark on applications to a separate hardship fund. 

"We want this money to get to people who are struggling swiftly and seamlessly. SAAS is the best vehicle to do that. I urge ministers to extend SAAS payments through the summer months."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies