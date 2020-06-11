Rennie: Student payments a "good start" but ministers should extend SAAS

Responding to the government's announcement that it has brought forward £11.4 million of discretionary funding to support higher education students in financial difficulty, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"Many students will find the coronavirus has hit their finances and their chances of getting summer work.

"The government has made a good start on expanding support but we need to go much further. SAAS is a familiar and easily accessed support system. Students in need are more likely to approach them than to embark on applications to a separate hardship fund.

"We want this money to get to people who are struggling swiftly and seamlessly. SAAS is the best vehicle to do that. I urge ministers to extend SAAS payments through the summer months."