Rennie: Student catastrophe requires urgent action

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for a series of new measures to help students, especially those trapped in accommodation and affected by virus outbreaks, and called for the Education Secretary to immediately return to Parliament to address the situation.

"It should have been little surprise to the Scottish Government that these outbreaks would happen, but they were still caught flat footed. We have been warning for weeks that students going back to university was the biggest movement of people since the lockdown and required extra measures to prevent outbreaks.

“They missed the opportunity to test international students on arrival and now reject our calls for asymptomatic testing for all students. It is an extra safety measure that we should take to ensure that we can hunt down the virus even in those people who don’t know they have it.