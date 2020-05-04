Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: Still not clear how to make test and trace a reality

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on today's Scottish Government press conference laying out proposals for a testing and tracing system it hopes to be in place by the end of May, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Whilst this paper is welcome it is not clear how exactly the government is going to make this happen.

“Testing is still at a low level and where is the bank of people to make these calls? We need to see a plan and a timetable for implementation. 

“People are being told that test, trace and isolate will be important but it seems weeks away from being ready.

“It would be helpful if the government would set out their plan so we can all help to make it work."

