Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie stands up for self-employed and freelancers excluded from support schemes

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the Finance Secretary about what measures she will put in place to support freelancers and others excluded from the existing funding schemes.

Speaking after he addressed the Finance Secretary in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Rennie said:

"Too many people have fallen between the gaps in the various support schemes offered by the UK and the Scottish governments. It’s harsh and unfair to leave so many excluded.

"My colleague Jamie Stone MP has organised one of the fastest growing all-party groups to raise the concerns of those self-employed, freelancers and others left behind.

"The Finance Secretary’s commitment to raise this with the chancellor is the right step but we need a more comprehensive response from the Scottish Government to help out.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies