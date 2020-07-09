Rennie stands up for self-employed and freelancers excluded from support schemes

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the Finance Secretary about what measures she will put in place to support freelancers and others excluded from the existing funding schemes.

Speaking after he addressed the Finance Secretary in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Rennie said:

"Too many people have fallen between the gaps in the various support schemes offered by the UK and the Scottish governments. It’s harsh and unfair to leave so many excluded.

"My colleague Jamie Stone MP has organised one of the fastest growing all-party groups to raise the concerns of those self-employed, freelancers and others left behind.

"The Finance Secretary’s commitment to raise this with the chancellor is the right step but we need a more comprehensive response from the Scottish Government to help out.”