Rennie: Speed up vaccinations and test pupils before schools return

Responding to the First Minister’s parliamentary statement on Covid-19, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“I know the FM is irritated by comparisons with England on the vaccination programme but it is a fair benchmark, it shows what is possible and we should be ambitious with this lifesaving vaccine.

“I want to praise the NHS teams for vaccinating 35,000 people yesterday. At last, we are moving in the right direction but it has taken seven weeks and we are still behind the rate in England.

“The First Minister continues to cling onto the care homes as the reason for the slow rollout. But there is no reason why the rest of the programme had to wait for them to be done.

“Both the army and GPs have offered assistance to help speed up the rollout, the First Minister should look at how we can put this expertise to use getting jabs into arms.”

On community testing and the return of some pupils to schools from 22 February, Mr Rennie added:

“After weeks of obstruction, the First Minister has now acknowledged the need for more community testing which is something I have been seeking for a long time now.

“With routine testing for schools now on the cards the Government must race to get this system in place before more pupils return to classrooms.”

