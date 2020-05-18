Rennie: “Speed is of the essence” on test trace pilots

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will launch a contract tracing pilot exercise in NHS Fife, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Highland for the next 2 weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said:

“I’m glad that a pilot scheme for the test, trace, isolate and support system is now getting underway. Speed is of the essence in getting this system up and running.

“The slow rate of progress in getting this going and recruiting tracers has made a lot of people very nervous about the Scottish Government’s ability to make it happen.

“Our current test and trace capacity is going to have to mushroom very quickly if we’re going to keep people safe as we lift lockdown.

“If we’re going to see all health boards adopting this by the end of May then the government needs to move quickly.”