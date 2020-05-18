Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: “Speed is of the essence” on test trace pilots

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will launch a contract tracing pilot exercise in NHS Fife, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Highland for the next 2 weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said:

“I’m glad that a pilot scheme for the test, trace, isolate and support system is now getting underway. Speed is of the essence in getting this system up and running.

“The slow rate of progress in getting this going and recruiting tracers has made a lot of people very nervous about the Scottish Government’s ability to make it happen.

“Our current test and trace capacity is going to have to mushroom very quickly if we’re going to keep people safe as we lift lockdown.

“If we’re going to see all health boards adopting this by the end of May then the government needs to move quickly.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies