Rennie sounds the alarm on "serious deficiencies" in Scotland's quarantine system

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today sounded the alarm on "serious deficiencies" with Scotland's quarantine system following an exchange with Professor Linda Bauld at a meeting of Holyrood's Covid Committee.

In response to questioning from Willie Rennie, Professor Bauld stated that "It's absolutely clear that people coming back into the country have brought the virus with them. We've got specific examples of that and quarantine is not being followed". She also raised concerns about Scotland's testing infrastructure.

New statistics out today also show that in the week ending 6th September the government attempted to spot check just 4.6% of people requiring to quarantine, down from 14% a month ago.

Willie Rennie commented:

"There are serious deficiencies in this government's approach to protecting us from the virus as people go in and out of the country.

"We are months into this quarantine regime and spot check numbers are dropping again. This should be going the other way like the Justice Secretary told me it would.

"The pandemic is far from over and we need to be building our testing capacity and fine-tuning the spot-checking regime at pace.

"As rates of infection rise again it's increasingly important that people under quarantine orders are following those rules to the letter of the law. Experts are telling us that is just not happening. The Scottish Government's system is totally ill-equipped to either detect or respond to these breaches.

"The Scottish Government cannot bury its head in the sand on this one. With independent experts telling us quarantine isn't working, the Scottish Government now needs to be upfront about how much they know about whether this contributed to the outbreaks we have seen across Scotland and which have caused the reimposition of restrictions."