Rennie: SNP using poverty to stir constitutional arguments

Responding to Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, Shona Robison’s letter to party leaders ahead of the forthcoming Scottish Parliament debate ‘Tackling poverty and building a fairer country’ on 8 June, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“How pathetically predictable that the SNP use the issue of poverty to advance their constitutional arguments.

“This issue should require us to come together to resolve it. That must mean the UK and Scottish Governments working together like adults for a change.

“We should be using all our powers to grow the economy, train people for work, close the poverty related attainment gap in schools and social security to enhance benefits.

“Shona Robison should focus on being the minister against poverty, not the minister for independence.”

