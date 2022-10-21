Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: SNP's economic paper is not a solution. It’s an indulgent distraction

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Scottish Government's forthcoming paper on the economics of independence, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has branded the taxpayer funded effort “an indulgent distraction” and urged the government to focus on Scotland’s skills shortage as well as the cost-of-living crisis.   

At the end of June, an Open University study surveyed 1,300 employers across the country and found that 70% of organisations are facing a skills shortage. 77% of those organisations said they experienced reduced output, profitability or growth as a result of the shortage.  

The paper’s publication also comes in the wake of more evidence of the effects of the cost-of-living crisis. On Wednesday of last week, the Bank of England said that the number of people struggling to pay their mortgage would rise in 2023.   

Commenting, Mr Rennie said:   

“It astonishes me that even as we face a skills shortage and an economic slowdown, the SNP are still determined to pursue a myopic agenda that would see us cut off trade with our closest partner, build borders and sever opportunities for growth. 

"The SNP are looking at the Conservative party's economic chaos and saying "we want some more of that". 

"What's even worse is that they are now touting a currency plan which would require vast cuts to Scottish public services like the NHS. 

“This paper is not a solution to any of Scotland's problems. It's an indulgent distraction.   

“The Scottish Government seem to have an utterly shambolic idea of what’s best for our economy. They have spent their time in government bungling industrial interventions and striking dodgy deals, while our skills and educational sectors have slipped down the international rankings.    

“Businesses in Scotland are desperate for good workers but can’t get them. There’s a significant skills shortage but it's hard to see how this new paper will address that.     

"Rather than isolate the country, Scottish Liberal Democrats want to invest in education and small business, and harness our relationship with the rest of the UK to make Scotland a highly skilled country with first-class economic potential.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies