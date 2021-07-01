Rennie: SNP must call in the contact tracing cavalry

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today said that the Scottish Government should call in the cavalry and ensure that the number of contact tracers is increased after Scotland hit record high levels of covid infections.

Public Health Scotland reported this week that the number of people being spoken to within 24 hours of their positive test fell from 50 percent to 29 percent last week.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch today admitted delays to contact tracing "potentially does lead to a bigger spread of the virus".

Mr Rennie commented:

“The current test and protect system is failing us and potentially putting thousands at risk.

“Plummeting performance and the decision to turn off some contact tracing activities altogether because of a shortage of capacity must set alarm bells ringing.

"With Scotland facing its highest level of infections yet, now is the time to call in the contact tracing cavalry and ensure that there are enough staff to reverse this week's collapse in contact tracing performance. This is the test of whether the Scottish Government has the extra staff that it promised would be available if necessary.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats warned last summer that gaps in Test and Protect would contribute to a second wave. We warned in December that the system needed ramping up to meet the challenge of new strains. And here we are in Summer 2021 saying the same thing.

"We need a fully functioning system, fully staffed to keep all of us safe."

