Rennie: SNP manifesto will be more broken promises

Responding to the SNP manifesto, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“We are still waiting on the SNP delivering promises they made in 2007. They have a one-track mind for independence that prevents them getting anything else done.

“114 windfarms are being installed off the coast of Fife. The SNP promised thousands of jobs at BiFab. They spent millions of pounds. The firm collapsed and the jobs went with it.

“On attainment, Nicola Sturgeon said it was her defining mission but years later she hasn’t made a dent.

“Class sizes, council tax, superfast broadband, delayed discharge – promise after promise broken.

“This pattern repeats over and over again. And it will be even worse if the SNP get a majority.

“It’s time to try something new. Scottish Liberal Democrats will invest in mental health, education and green jobs and put the recovery first.”

