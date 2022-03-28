Rennie: SNP gambled hundreds of millions for cheap headlines

Responding to Kate Forbes' interview on Good Morning Scotland this morning, economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“Instead of trashing the reputation of Jim McColl, the Scottish Government should now just confess that they gambled hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to get them a cheap headline.

“We have heard the repeated denials from Kate Forbes who wasn’t a minister at the time, now we need to hear from SNP politicians who were responsible for this cynical misuse of public funds. John Swinney, Keith Brown and Nicola Sturgeon must give evidence to a public inquiry under oath.

“Islanders who are angry they don’t have a reliable ferry service deserve answers.”