Rennie: SNP finally admit to “rushed advice and decision” in steelworks chaos

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today condemned the Scottish Government for rushing the deal it made in 2016 with Dalzell steelworks, following a Scottish Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information request which showed the government admitting to the “rushed” deal between Tata and itself in a series of emails.

The Freedom of Information request, lodged by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, asked the government to provide, “all information and documentation that the Scottish Government holds on whether (a) Tata Steel or (b) the Scottish Government have any claim to the land upon which Dalzell steelworks are situated.”

In response, the government provided an email in which an official described “picking through what transpired back in 2016…challenging to say the least.”

In a further email to the Director General (Economy), another official emphasised the need to clarify the situation as soon as possible because otherwise they will “compound the difficulties caused by rushed advice and decision in 2016.”

In 2016, the Scottish Government facilitated the sale of Dalzell Steelworks in Motherwell, buying it off Tata Steel before almost immediately selling it on to current owners, Liberty Steel.

As part of the deal, Scottish Government ministers seemingly promised to protect Tata from future costs of Dalzell, including the liability for environmental clean-up costs. A subsequent review concluded that this indemnity may have been a breach of state aid rules.

Commenting on the emails, Mr Rennie said:

“The SNP’s handling of this entire affair almost leaves me speechless. It smacks of a government with no robust or informed industrial strategy, and one which is willing to throw the taxpayer under the bus in negotiations with big business.

“We knew that the government were working at what a source at the time called “breakneck speed,” determined to get something done by the May 2016 parliament election. We also knew that Tata was determined to get something done, by passing on its exposure for clean-ups.

"In spite of this, Nicola Sturgeon had the audacity to boast that her deal showed "the art of the possible."

"The only "art" the government have mastered is to let cynical political interests fold to the pressures of big business. Now they're having to admit that.

“We need answers urgently. If Tata are not responsible for clean-up operations does that mean the costs could fall to the Scottish taxpayers?

“When millions of pounds and the credibility of the Scottish Government’s industrial policy are at stake, we deserve politicians who can give clear answers about what all of this means for the Scottish public.”