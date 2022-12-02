Rennie: SNP choose education rebadging over education reform

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today criticised the Scottish Government after it emerged that education functions relating to accreditation and regulation currently undertaken by the SQA will continue to be undertaken by its successor education body in direct opposition to the recommendations of the Muir report.

Willie Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government is demonstrating that it prefers education rebadging to education reform.

“We were promised the SQA would be abolished but the government are only changing the name on the front door.

“Parents and pupils will feel let down by this timidity and sleight of hand and this will also be a disappointment to the many teachers who engaged in the consultation exercise in good faith, only to discover that the review means nothing. If the outcome is just the same old, same old what was the point of the exercise?

“This also casts doubt on the purpose of the Hayward review into assessment and qualifications. Will we simply get the status quo again despite all the time the profession is devoting to this?”