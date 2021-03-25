Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie sets out stall ahead of Scottish election

Posted by Media Team

Speaking ahead of the launch of the 2021 Scottish election campaign, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will go into this campaign putting the recovery from the pandemic first. That means putting first the creation of jobs, cutting NHS waiting times, boosting mental health services and tackling the climate emergency.

"In the first week of the campaign my focus will be on setting out our plans to boost Scottish education, putting forward proposals for every stage and every age: to get a good start in life; to excel at school; and to help people retrain if they need to.

 

"Over the past five years, the country has been let down by a tired, divided and incompetent SNP Government obsessed with independence and a clumsy and cruel Conservative party. Scotland deserves better than that. Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first."

ENDS

