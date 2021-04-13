Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie sets out plans for nature recovery law and 36m trees

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has set out ambitious plans to save Scotland’s nature for future generations with a new Nature Recovery Law.  

The party say urgent action is needed to write into law a requirement for governments to tackle the crisis facing Scotland's natural environment. 

The new law, which would be the first of its kind in Scotland, would see binding national recovery targets and investing more money in nature through plans like planting 36 million extra trees each year across the country.  

The party also plans to establish new national parks - in what would be an important boost for rural employment. 

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will propose a Nature Recovery Law to set legal targets across government to clean up our air, soils, seas and rivers. The plan will include measures to:  

  • Set legally binding nature recovery targets, with an action plan and financial support for delivery.  
  • Protect and restore carbon-rich habitats while phasing out harmful practices.  
  • Expand woodland using at least 50 percent native species, increasing Scotland’s forest cover by an additional 36 million trees every year. 
  • Develop a formal strategy for Scotland’s Wild Land Areas. 
  • Set a national target that 30 percent of all publicly owned land should be used for rewilding, including land owned by Forestry and Land Scotland, Crown Estate Scotland, and Scottish Water. 

Willie Rennie said:  

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first. If elected as government, we would declare a Nature Emergency on day one. 

"Because almost half of species in Scotland are in decline. Experts say around one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction.  

“I want future generations of Scots to enjoy our woodlands, our national parks and our beautiful landscapes. Taking action now to stop the nature crisis is our duty. 

“As a sign of our ambition we are proposing plans that would see seven trees planted for every person in Scotland, every year.

"The SNP are consumed with creating more divisions by pursuing independence when instead they should be focussing on the recovery and protecting Scotland's natural environment." 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies