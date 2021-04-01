Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie sets out plans for mental health first aiders in every workplace

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop in Edinburgh to announce a manifesto commitment to support the provision and training of mental health first aiders for every workplace, as he also revealed that training for both new mental health first aiders and instructors has been suspended for over a year.

The proposals are the first in a series of plans to boost mental health that the party will unveil over the coming week.

The training of mental health first aiders is undertaken by Public Health Scotland but was suspended when the pandemic struck, despite concerns that demand for support would soar. This contrasts with England where training never stopped and is instead being delivered as a virtual classroom course.

Under the party’s proposals, an independent specialist body like Mental Health First Aid England would take over the delivery of this scheme. It would ramp up training so that every workplace can benefit from a mental health first aider.

These proposals come weeks after Scottish Liberal Democrats led the Parliament in declaring a mental health crisis, against the wishes of the Scottish Government. Recent Scottish Liberal Democrat research has also uncovered 700,000 working days lost to mental health between schools, the police and ambulance service alone. 

Willie Rennie MSP said:   

"Businesses and public sector employers lose hundreds of thousands of working days to mental ill health each year. Our research indicates that this could have worsened during the pandemic. 

"Adults regularly wait up to two years for mental health treatment. That comes at huge personal cost to their health but employers also miss out on their talents. 

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to give every workplace the protection of a trained mental health first aider. 

"Early intervention can avoid a problem that starts small becoming a crisis. I want someone in every workplace to be able to recognise the signs of mental ill health among colleagues and know what to do. 

"It was wrong to suspend the training programme at the very moment it should have been ramped up. 

"For a decade I have been a passionate champion of Scotland’s mental health. In the past month Scottish Liberal Democrats have led the Parliament in declaring a mental health crisis, against the wishes of the government, and secured £120 million more for mental health in the course of our budget negotiations with ministers. 

"This should be the platform for a new government that puts recovery first and transforms mental health services." 

ENDS  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies