Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie sets out plans for equal protection and opportunities

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop at the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir to set out a series of proposals to make a Scotland a more equal and welcoming place for everyone. 

Mr Rennie unveiled a range of commitments designed to stop the inequality and discrimination that rules people out of living their lives to the full. The party will: 

  • Establish a commission to recommend urgent steps to prevent violence against women and girls in all its forms, with cross-party backing;
  • End the harmful practice of sexual orientation and gender identity conversion therapy;
  • Carry out pay audits of government, local government and agencies to provide evidence on unfair disadvantage experienced by ethnic minority and disabled employees, building on the research by Scottish Liberal Democrats showing serious underrepresentation in senior positions in public services;
  • Commit to The Promise and take forward the findings of Scotland's Independent Care Review to fully support care experienced children, young people and adults.

Willie Rennie said: 

“When I'm out running up hills before dawn or canvassing in the evening, I rarely have to fear for my safety. That should be the experience for everyone but it's not.

"It is horrifically clear that many women don’t have the same privilege. The murder of Sarah Everard and the conversations that have followed have shone a light on this. It is why a priority in the next Parliament needs to be a commission on violence against women and girls with cross-party backing.

“Inequalities like these prevent people from living their lives to the full, and are corrosive to society as a whole. Scottish Liberal Democrats will tackle the insidious barriers that stop people achieving their full potential.

“We need to ensure that the recovery from the pandemic doesn’t just mean going back to how things were before. That’s why we're presenting a series of proposals to make Scotland a better place for women, for disabled people, for the young and old, for LGBT+ people and for people from ethnic minority backgrounds."

ENDS

