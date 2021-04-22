Rennie sets out plan to end homelessness

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a visit to Colinton to set out his party’s plans to end homelessness.

Mr Rennie highlighted the party’s plans as part of a package designed to win over SNP voters disappointed with the government’s record on domestic politics.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat manifesto commits to:

Take forward the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles to end rough sleeping and homelessness, by providing both housing and other support services to individuals in need.

address the additional challenges for young homeless people with special pathways to link suitable jobs and training to housing.

Bring forward new legislation which would strengthen the duties on public bodies to prevent homelessness.

Build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for social rent

Offer help to Renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use.

Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned for an increase in the number of homes constructed for social rent and to re-establish social renting as a valid long-term option for people.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Willie Rennie said:

“Whether it’s living on the streets, sofa-surfing or shuttling between temporary accommodation, these situations take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also exerts a huge toll on children’s education and development. It stops people getting on in life.

“Homelessness in Scotland and across the UK has long been a national scandal. The work that was done at the outset of the crisis was striking, but it also raised questions about why interventions on this scale couldn’t have been done before.

“Many nationalist voters that I speak to have seen doubts creep in over the way that the Government finds time for new independence legislation but not for cracking down on the scourge of homelessness.

“As we build back from the pandemic, we have a chance to do things differently. I want to deliver new homes and an end to homelessness and rough sleeping through new prevention legislation and by taking forward the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles.

“However that opportunity will slip away if we get a nationalist majority who will spend the next five years arguing about independence.

“I want to win over new voters to the Scottish Liberal Democrats who can help us to put recovery first.”

