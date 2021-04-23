Rennie sets out “Doorstep Dossier” to win over disenchanted SNP voters

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop in Edinburgh to set out his party’s “Doorstep Dossier” which highlights a series of broken SNP promises designed to help activists to win over disenchanted SNP voters.

The initiative is part of the Liberal Democrat campaign to put recovery first, and they say it contrasts with the negative track-record of the SNP Government.

The dossier highlights broken promises over 14 years which the Lib Dems say are “among the longest broken promises in the world”.

Scrapping the council tax in 2007

Maximum class sizes of 18

Ending the attainment gap

A public power company

Ending delayed discharge

12 Week Waiting Time Guarantees

Willie Rennie said:

“Enthusiastic Lib Dem activists have been meeting voters and speaking to them on the telephone. All the feedback is that SNP support is very soft.

“There are two kinds of wavering SNP voters. The first set are concerned about the dash for a referendum immediately at the end of the pandemic. Our “put recovery first” plan works for them.

“The second group are the people who are disenchanted by the slipping record of the SNP Government.

“Our Doorstep Dossier is designed to give activists the tools and information they need to win over former SNP voters unimpressed by the years of broken promises.

“From council tax and class sizes to superfast broadband, their record is that promises get broken.

“We are facing a government that has been in power for 14 years. That means some of the SNP’s broken promises are among the longest broken promises in the world.

“This initiative is part of our plan to win new voters from the SNP. The gains we make from them will stop an overall majority and allow the new parliament to put recovery first.”

