Rennie sets out details of new fund to deliver 2,000 graduate internships

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a Scottish Chamber of Commerce roundtable to set out his party’s plans for 2,000 paid graduate internships with small businesses.

The party will deliver a new £40m fund to support apprenticeships, offer jobs through public agencies and our new programmes for the creative industries, and in other sectors such as low carbon and artificial intelligence.

Mr Rennie said:

“There are enormous challenges facing graduates in a covid economy. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that graduates will likely find it harder to get work and will start off in lower-paying occupations than they might have expected. Those who graduated in the wake of the global financial crisis faced headwinds that left them years behind previous graduate cohorts. We need to make sure that we don’t make the same mistakes again.

“Not only will we offer a job guarantee for every 16-24-year-old so that they all have access to a job or training, we will deliver a new national programme for 2,000 paid graduate internships with small businesses. This programme will be run through the enterprise agencies and university careers services and will support placements for graduates from 2020 and 2021.

“Not only will this help those just starting out in new careers, it will provide a welcome boost to local economies too.”

Research from the Institute for Student Employers suggests graduate recruitment is down 12% compared to last year.

70% of firms reported that they had hired previous interns in their 2019 Annual Recruitment Survey.

There is an existing programme called ScotGrad which exists in the Highlands and Islands and provides funding to clients who want to employ and graduate or student to deliver a specific project for their business.