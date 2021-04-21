Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie sets out details of new fund to deliver 2,000 graduate internships

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a Scottish Chamber of Commerce roundtable to set out his party’s plans for 2,000 paid graduate internships with small businesses. 

The party will deliver a new £40m fund to support apprenticeships, offer jobs through public agencies and our new programmes for the creative industries, and in other sectors such as low carbon and artificial intelligence. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“There are enormous challenges facing graduates in a covid economy. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that graduates will likely find it harder to get work and will start off in lower-paying occupations than they might have expected. Those who graduated in the wake of the global financial crisis faced headwinds that left them years behind previous graduate cohorts. We need to make sure that we don’t make the same mistakes again. 

“Not only will we offer a job guarantee for every 16-24-year-old so that they all have access to a job or training, we will deliver a new national programme for 2,000 paid graduate internships with small businesses. This programme will be run through the enterprise agencies and university careers services and will support placements for graduates from 2020 and 2021. 

“Not only will this help those just starting out in new careers, it will provide a welcome boost to local economies too.” 

ENDS 

Notes to editors: 

Research from the Institute for Student Employers suggests graduate recruitment is down 12% compared to last year. 

70% of firms reported that they had hired previous interns in their 2019 Annual Recruitment Survey. 

There is an existing programme called ScotGrad which exists in the Highlands and Islands and provides funding to clients who want to employ and graduate or student to deliver a specific project for their business. 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies