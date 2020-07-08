Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie sets out childcare challenge to FM

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the First Minister’s statement on the next steps in easing the lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has challenged her to ensure that everyone who is expected to work will be able to access childcare.

His call comes as an SNP-run council announced that children will not be in full time education on 11th August. Falkirk council have announced that while teachers will return on 11th August, pupils will not return full-time until the 24th.

Mr Rennie said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have worked constructively to support our constituents and are in favour of a cautious approach that listens to the scientific experts.

“The First Minister appears set to announce that the country is moving into phase 3 of the easing of lockdown. However there remain a number of outstanding concerns which are yet to be properly addressed.

“I am still being approached by parents who are struggling with childcare. They’re being offered limited hours that do not fit with their work schedules or sometimes no hours at all. This is despite reports that schools may not be opening full-time in August

"The economy will never recover if people have to choose between their jobs and their children.

“I’m proud of the hard work and sacrifices that the people of Scotland have made to defeat this virus. They deserve clarity from the Scottish Government about how these issues will be addressed.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats

