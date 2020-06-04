Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie seeks update on Scotland’s antibody tests

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Health Secretary to set out details of the Scottish Government’s intended use of and supplies of antibody tests and clarify what role she expects the tests to play in getting the country “back up and running”.

Willie Rennie commented:

“Antibody tests have long been discussed as a critial piece of the puzzle in getting the country back up and running. 

“These tests could offer valuable reassurance to frontline workers and the public as the lockdown lifts. People want to know if they have had the virus. 

"The government has struggled to roll out testing and tracing, we must not do so on antibody testing. That's why we need to know what role the Government envision antibody testing will play.  

“The Health Secretary should set out details as to whether she has sourced reliable tests for Scotland and how she plans to use them. Lifting lockdown is going to be a complex and delicate operation. The more information we have about how far the virus has traveled across our society the better equipped we will be to deal with it.”

