Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Scottish Government playing catch up on quarantine checks

Posted by Media Team | Updated

After the target of spot-checking 20% of quarantining travellers was met for the first time since it was first announced in June, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"It shouldn't have taken months and our raising this repeatedly with ministers including Nicola Sturgeon for this basic threshold to have finally been met.

"Experts were warning that some people weren't staying at home as required. All the indications are that these breaches spread the virus while it was at a low level. But the Scottish Government's system wasn't making an effort to track and detect that, let alone do anything about it.

"Ministers now need to build on this long-awaited progress. Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see more common-sense improvements, including monitoring the health of those quarantining and for the government to look seriously at the science of airport testing accompanied by follow-up tests at home. Together this could have huge benefits and help Scotland catch up with what other countries are doing."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies