Rennie: Scotland's governments must stop squabbling over the border and focus on the virus

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government has identified a cross-border cluster outbreak of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Our two governments need to rise above the squabbling over cross border virus controls as the families who have lost people to the virus will be looking on with disgust at the politicking. 

"Of course we need to consider all reasonable measures to halt the virus but the outbreak affecting communities on both sides of the border shows how interconnected we are and how cooperation is essential.  We need a more localised approach to suppress the virus as a crude quarantine covering the whole of Scotland would lack the sophistication required.

“It’s why the Scottish and UK Governments should work together on getting virus containment right, and if necessary escalation measures. For example the Scottish Government needs to publish new guidance on how local lockdowns will work and what measures will be required.”

