Rennie: Scotland needs needle-sharp recovery, not indyref2

Responding to this morning’s comments from Douglas Ross seemingly conceding there will be another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Liberal Democrats won't support another independence referendum as we want to put the recovery first.

“I am not sure why Douglas Ross is conceding defeat at the election and predicting an independence referendum. That is defeatist talk from the Conservatives. Liberal Democrats are determined to stop the SNP and their plans to put a disruptive and divisive independence referendum before the recovery from this deadly pandemic.

“We need to have a needle-sharp focus on the recovery for jobs, the NHS and education. People in Scotland are appalled by the chaotic leadership of Boris Johnson and the economically damaging Brexit so perhaps the Conservatives could sort those issues out before lecturing anyone about standing up for the best interests of the country."