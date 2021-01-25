Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Scotland needs needle-sharp recovery, not indyref2

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to this morning’s comments from Douglas Ross seemingly conceding there will be another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Liberal Democrats won't support another independence referendum as we want to put the recovery first.

“I am not sure why Douglas Ross is conceding defeat at the election and predicting an independence referendum. That is defeatist talk from the Conservatives. Liberal Democrats are determined to stop the SNP and their plans to put a disruptive and divisive independence referendum before the recovery from this deadly pandemic. 

“We need to have a needle-sharp focus on the recovery for jobs, the NHS and education. People in Scotland are appalled by the chaotic leadership of Boris Johnson and the economically damaging Brexit so perhaps the Conservatives could sort those issues out before lecturing anyone about standing up for the best interests of the country."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies