Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Scot Govt must move heaven and earth to tackle inequality

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to analysis by the Fraser of Allander Institute that socioeconomic inequality in Scotland is above the average of European countries and that this is impacting on health, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today urged the Scottish Government to “move heaven and earth” to tackle inequality.  

The new report by the Fraser of Allander Institute explores trends affecting health since 1999.  

The report found that income inequality in Scotland is above the average of other European countries. It also found that between 2009/2010 and 2019/2020, household disposable income grew at less than half the rate it had in the previous three decades in Scotland. By 2021, typical weekly earnings were around £80 per week below what they would have been if long-run trends before 2010 had continued.  

The report argues that factors such as financial security, housing, local environment, education and employment can all affect health in a wide variety of ways.  

Mr Rennie said:  

“All too often, the SNP pretend that Scotland is a land of milk and honey, wilfully ignoring the stark problems faced by thousands up and down the country.   

“It is utterly shameful that inequality is now worse than it was a decade ago; there can be no doubt that the SNP have allowed this to happen.  

“Rather than spin the figures, the Scottish Government should be moving heaven and earth to tackle these shameful levels of inequality.  

“With the cost of living escalating by the day and the NHS in a state of emergency, the Scottish Government needs to urgently recalibrate its priorities. It must ditch its reckless effort to break up the UK and focus on strengthening economic and social ties. It must invest in our skills and education sectors so that children receive the best possible start in life, without the fear of being dragged into a life of deprivation.” 

