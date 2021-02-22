Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Route map must include answers on testing, business and outdoor activities

Speaking ahead of the First Minister outlining her route map for exiting lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie has today commented on the positive figures released by Public Health Scotland, which showed that hospital admissions were reduced by 85% and 94% for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs respectively and called for the route map to lay out fresh plans for testing, businesses and activities.

Mr Rennie said:

“These results are a tribute to the brilliant scientists who made these vaccines and to the excellent staff who have injected them into arms.

“The First Minister must now provide a clear route map back to normality. The toll of this pandemic on our national mental health and on the physical health of many who have missed out on check-ups and operations has been huge. The loss of education and of incomes has been significant too.

“Given these factors we need to see a clear plan for both allowing activities, perhaps outdoor first, to resume and for our NHS to be equipped to deal with the recovery. We also need to see testing ramped up to squash future outbreaks as soon as they occur, as well as certainty for the many businesses who will dread being plunged back into the opaque tiers system."

“The people of Scotland must know how to slowly return to normality without the fear of damaging the progress made so far”

