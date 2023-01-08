Rennie reveals teacher vacancies being readvertised 11 times

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today criticised

the Scottish Government for failing to match teachers looking for permanent positions with

hundreds of readvertised teaching posts, as he revealed that last year some vacancies were

readvertised as many as 11 times.

Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information requests submitted to all 32 local

authorities found that in 2021/22:



• At least 636 teaching posts had to be readvertised last year.

• In Aberdeenshire, a vacancy for a teacher of technical education at Alford Academy

was readvertised 11 times and has been vacant since January 2022, a technical

education teacher role at Ellon Academy has been readvertised 7 times and a

maths teacher role at Banff Academy has been readvertised 6 times. Aberdeenshire

Council readvertised a total of 92 teaching posts.

• In Dundee, a maths teacher role was readvertised 5 times.

• In Dumfries & Galloway, pupil support teacher and drama teacher roles were each

advertised 4 times.

• North Lanarkshire currently has 3 headteacher roles vacant.

• In Perth & Kinross, a post for teacher of computing at the Community School of

Auchterarder has been readvertised 6 times while an English teacher role at St John's

RC Academy in Perth was readvertised 4 times.

• In Shetland, a post for a craft, design & technology teacher was readvertised 7

times.

• Orkney Council created 4 posts for principal teacher management in June 2017, but

these remain unfilled and are currently being covered by supply staff.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling for:

• Resolving the issue of hard-to-fill teaching posts through three-year packages for

probationer teachers to help local authorities get graduates to take up posts in

certain geographical areas.

• A new “teacher premium” for schools in disadvantaged areas consisting of pay

supplements designed to attract and reward the best teachers for the schools in

greatest need.

• Serving teachers put at the heart of the new organisations which will replace SQA

and Education Scotland.

• A review of teacher’s pay and conditions with a view to creating increased time for

lesson planning.



Mr Rennie said:

“Qualified teachers are enduring years of short term, zero hours contracts yet some schools

are advertising roles 11 times without success.

“There seems to be a surplus of teachers in some parts of the country and in some subjects

but an acute shortage in others including rural areas and in subjects like maths and

technology.

“It will be impossible for young people to reach their potential if we can’t find them

teachers. And teachers won’t reach their potential if they lurch from one short term

contract to the next.

“The cause is terrible workforce planning which has resulted in missed opportunities for so

many young people and so many teachers too.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out a series of proposals to give three-year packages to

probationer who are willing to take on hard-to-fill roles, as well as offering

“teacher premiums” to reward the best teachers in schools with the greatest need. By

making teaching an attractive role we can bring more people from STEM backgrounds into

the profession to help tackle these shortfalls.

“We need a government that addresses these challenges rather than pretending they just

don’t exist.”