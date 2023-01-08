Rennie reveals teacher vacancies being readvertised 11 times

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today criticised
the Scottish Government for failing to match teachers looking for permanent positions with
hundreds of readvertised teaching posts, as he revealed that last year some vacancies were
readvertised as many as 11 times.
Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information requests submitted to all 32 local
authorities found that in 2021/22:
• At least 636 teaching posts had to be readvertised last year.
• In Aberdeenshire, a vacancy for a teacher of technical education at Alford Academy
was readvertised 11 times and has been vacant since January 2022, a technical
education teacher role at Ellon Academy has been readvertised 7 times and a
maths teacher role at Banff Academy has been readvertised 6 times. Aberdeenshire
Council readvertised a total of 92 teaching posts.
• In Dundee, a maths teacher role was readvertised 5 times.
• In Dumfries & Galloway, pupil support teacher and drama teacher roles were each
advertised 4 times.
• North Lanarkshire currently has 3 headteacher roles vacant.
• In Perth & Kinross, a post for teacher of computing at the Community School of
Auchterarder has been readvertised 6 times while an English teacher role at St John's
RC Academy in Perth was readvertised 4 times.
• In Shetland, a post for a craft, design & technology teacher was readvertised 7
times.
• Orkney Council created 4 posts for principal teacher management in June 2017, but
these remain unfilled and are currently being covered by supply staff.
Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling for:
• Resolving the issue of hard-to-fill teaching posts through three-year packages for
probationer teachers to help local authorities get graduates to take up posts in
certain geographical areas.
• A new “teacher premium” for schools in disadvantaged areas consisting of pay
supplements designed to attract and reward the best teachers for the schools in
greatest need.
• Serving teachers put at the heart of the new organisations which will replace SQA
and Education Scotland.
• A review of teacher’s pay and conditions with a view to creating increased time for
lesson planning.
Mr Rennie said:
“Qualified teachers are enduring years of short term, zero hours contracts yet some schools
are advertising roles 11 times without success.
“There seems to be a surplus of teachers in some parts of the country and in some subjects
but an acute shortage in others including rural areas and in subjects like maths and
technology.
“It will be impossible for young people to reach their potential if we can’t find them
teachers. And teachers won’t reach their potential if they lurch from one short term
contract to the next.
“The cause is terrible workforce planning which has resulted in missed opportunities for so
many young people and so many teachers too.
"Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out a series of proposals to give three-year packages to
probationer who are willing to take on hard-to-fill roles, as well as offering
“teacher premiums” to reward the best teachers in schools with the greatest need. By
making teaching an attractive role we can bring more people from STEM backgrounds into
the profession to help tackle these shortfalls.
“We need a government that addresses these challenges rather than pretending they just
don’t exist.”