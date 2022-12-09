Rennie responds to Uist ferry being removed from service

Responding to the news that the CalMac ferry due to serve the route between Mallaig and South Uist has been removed from service after a section of corroded steel was discovered, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Behind this rusty ship is an even rustier government policy. This is yet another sign of the SNP’s failed ferry construction strategy.



“Islanders have endured thousands of cancelled sailings, missed hospital appointments, missed school days and a lack of supplies for shops and businesses. Today’s news adds more weight to those already heavy burdens. It is another sorry chapter in a saga that this SNP government has presided over and continuously enabled.



“Islanders might have more hope of getting from A to B if Nicola Sturgeon hadn’t launched more independence campaigns that ferries.



“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for a long-term investment plan in Scotland’s ferries to prevent this kind of omnishambles from ever repeating itself in the future."