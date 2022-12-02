Rennie responds to teachers rejecting latest pay offer

Responding to the news that teachers have formally rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government, which will mean strike action and school closures in East Ayrshire and Inverclyde councils next week, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Scottish pupils have faced enormous disruption to their education as a result of the pandemic. The last thing they need is more of that because of the strikes, but teachers can only be pushed so far.

“This latest raft of strike action is happening because the SNP have neglected education year after year. Teachers have gone above and beyond, but the Education Secretary has barely lifted a finger.

“The Scottish Government needs to resolve this dispute as swiftly as possible. Education will never be a priority for the SNP, but I want to reassure teachers that Scottish Liberal Democrats are firmly on their side.”