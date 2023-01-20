Rennie responds to Scottish business “faltering” amid cost-of-living crisis

Responding to the embargoed press release by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce that Scottish businesses are “faltering” due to rising cost pressures and falling business confidence, with 82% of firms indicating that they will increase prices over the next quarter, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Whether it’s Conservative economic chaos or the SNP’s disregard for business, Scottish businesses have been left high and dry by both our governments. John Swinney’s budget offered no specific business relief for retail, hospitality and leisure, sectors which have been struggling ever since Covid.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would deliver urgent support to businesses right now. In the longer-term, we would invest in education and harness economic partnerships with the rest of the UK to help foster stability and growth.”