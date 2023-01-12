Rennie responds to rising financial pressures facing Scottish councils

Responding to the embargoed release by the Accounts Commission, which indicates that councils are now in “the most difficult budget setting context seen for many years” and that “change and reform across all councils is required to ensure longer-term financial sustainability,” Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Another week, another damning report about the SNP Government’s fast and loose financial treatment of local councils. When local services are cut, libraries closed, or cars get damaged by ever-larger potholes, local people need to know that it is the SNP Government that is responsible.”