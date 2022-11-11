Rennie responds to public sector strike news

Responding to the news that civil servants and public sector workers in the PCS union have voted to strike over pay and conditions, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Scotland is facing a winter wracked by strikes.

"With energy prices soaring and inflation at its highest level for decades, it would seem harsh to impose real terms pay cuts on working people.

"Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney will need to take immediate action to head off costly and disruptive strikes and ensure that Scotland doesn't grind to a halt."