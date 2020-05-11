Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie responds to PM's lockdown plans

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Prime Minister's statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“We need to see the evidence and hear from the scientists as to what has changed. The sudden change from the Prime Minister to abandon the stay at home message and to encourage people to go to work needs a full explanation if the public are to trust him and follow him.

“The route map to gradually release the lockdown has some merit but the milestones need further scrutiny.

“The First Minister has set out the differences with the guidance in England but she and her scientists need to explain whether Scotland is at greater risk, which justifies a different message. We have benefited from clear messages so far but that is about to change. The First Minister must now explain why this is necessary.

"People have sacrificed so much to get this far so it is incumbent upon us to get the next stage right. We need a rapid expansion of the testing capacity which is necessary for the next stage.”

