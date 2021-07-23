Rennie responds to new self-isolation rules

Responding to the First Minister's announcement on self-isolation rules, Willie Rennie MSP said:

“I have been calling for something similar for some weeks as the risk of staff absence because of self-isolation is threatening to collapse essential public services like hospitals, GP surgeries and home care. That would have a significant impact on the health of people across the country.

"If the safeguards are right and the risk of the spread of the virus is low then this would be a sensible step. I want to study the details to make sure the SNP Government have got this right.”