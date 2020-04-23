Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie responds to lockdown lift framework

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the Scottish Government’s newly published framework on Scotland’s exit from lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"This document must spark a national conversation on not just how we exit the lockdown but how we change our lives for the next few years.

“The lockdown is saving lives from Covid 19 but it is also impacting on our mental health and is exacerbating inequalities. Our plan must fully include ways of addressing these problems.

“The UK wide approach that has been adopted has been broadly effective at keeping the public health guidance clear.

“It is important that the Scottish Government backs up the need for clarity.

“Liberal Democrats are prepared to contemplate different measures for different parts of Scotland and the UK but we are not prepared to support being different for its own sake.

“There is a risk from confused messages from different governments and that has to be avoided to help keep people safe.

“We reject the knee-jerk reaction that the exit strategy either has to be different from the UK or must stay exactly the same as the UK.

“It is a balance. The more different we are in different parts of the country the more confused the public health message may get. Equally, if it is right that a sector of business or part of the UK should exit the lockdown in a different way then we will need to take the time to explain that in the public health guidance.

“The virus will be with us for a long time so we need start building a new way of working that lasts. Now is the time for considered decisions working with our partners in the UK, Europe and elsewhere. This is a global pandemic and requires an approach that considers factors in Scotland and beyond."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies