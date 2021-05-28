Rennie responds to Glasgow restriction extension

Responding to the extension of restrictions in Glasgow, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"It's sensible to be cautious in order to ensure that this is the last lockdown but given that Nicola Sturgeon's supposed two-week circuit breaker has now been going on for 270 days, I can easily understand why Glaswegians are frustrated.

"There are thousands of people still desperate to be vaccinated but despite caseloads rising the government response has been sluggish. It's time to reach out to people in heavily affected areas and speed up vaccinations.

“What’s more businesses needs financial support to keep them alive as it would be a waste to throw away the investment made over the last year."