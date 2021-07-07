Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie responds to care home data release delay

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the news that former Cabinet Secretary for the Economy Fiona Hyslop intervened in the release of information about deaths in care homes, in an attempt to delay publications until after the Holyrood election, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said:  

“The families and care home workers should have been at the centre of the government’s thinking. But these reports show that ministers were most interested in what happened at the next election. That’s a damning insight into where their priorities stand.

“Information about deaths in care homes shouldn’t have been timed according to what was politically convenient for the SNP. The Scottish Government owe the public an explanation as to why this happened, and an apology for such blatantly self-interested actions.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies