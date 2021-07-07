Rennie responds to care home data release delay

Commenting on the news that former Cabinet Secretary for the Economy Fiona Hyslop intervened in the release of information about deaths in care homes, in an attempt to delay publications until after the Holyrood election, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said:

“The families and care home workers should have been at the centre of the government’s thinking. But these reports show that ministers were most interested in what happened at the next election. That’s a damning insight into where their priorities stand.

“Information about deaths in care homes shouldn’t have been timed according to what was politically convenient for the SNP. The Scottish Government owe the public an explanation as to why this happened, and an apology for such blatantly self-interested actions.”

