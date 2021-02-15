Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Put mental health and educational recovery first

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from Mike Russell saying the SNP Government will publish a draft Bill on a second independence referendum within weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Even supporters of independence and those thinking about it know that another referendum is not the immediate priority from our country. We should put recovery first.

“The public will be absolutely baffled that in the middle of a pandemic the SNP are still pushing ahead with an independence bill.

“Where is the bill to ensure that mental health issues are treated as seriously as physical health? Where is the bill to support pupils, who will need extra educational help to recover from the pandemic?”

“The SNP should put recovery first, not their misguided obsession with independence.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies