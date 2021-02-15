Rennie: Put mental health and educational recovery first

Responding to comments from Mike Russell saying the SNP Government will publish a draft Bill on a second independence referendum within weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Even supporters of independence and those thinking about it know that another referendum is not the immediate priority from our country. We should put recovery first.

“The public will be absolutely baffled that in the middle of a pandemic the SNP are still pushing ahead with an independence bill.

“Where is the bill to ensure that mental health issues are treated as seriously as physical health? Where is the bill to support pupils, who will need extra educational help to recover from the pandemic?”

“The SNP should put recovery first, not their misguided obsession with independence.”