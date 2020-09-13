Rennie: Publish "microscopic detail" by postcode about where covid cases are

Speaking the day before harsher coronavirus restrictions become legally enforceable across Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to begin publishing the location of covid cases in "microscopic detail" to make it easier for people who were shielding and are vulnerable to make informed decisions about their outings.

Current daily statistics breakdown cases by health board area. The Highland healthboard stretches from South Kintyre to John O'Groats. Densely populated NHS Lothian still stretches from Dunbar to Linlithgow.

Scottish Liberal Democrats would like to see publication of cases broken down by postcode, while still ensuring patient confidentiality is protected.

Willie Rennie commented:

"It's clear that this virus is going to overshadow daily life in Scotland for many more months.

"Local flare ups and workplace specific spikes have been a regular feature of the last few weeks.

"It's therefore necessary for the Scottish Government to begin publishing details about where the virus is on a much more microscopic level.

"The current statistics are far too vague. If you're in the Highland health board area new reported cases could be anywhere from Campbeltown to Wick. We need to see much more detail.

"We all need to be doing the right things to supress the spread of the virus, but more local information would help people make better judgements. They should be able to make informed decisions around their outings and activities based on up-to-date accurate information for specific areas. That's especially important for those who were shielding and still remain vulnerable.