Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie presses the First Minister on facial recognition technology in schools.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called on the First Minister to intervene in the rollout of facial recognition in schools.

This comes after North Ayrshire Council announced a rollout of a contactless payment system which uses facial recognition in its schools.

Mr Rennie said:

“The First Minister’s fence sitting isn’t good enough. This is about children’s rights. And she doesn’t seem to be bothered.

“The United Kingdom Information Commissioner has called a halt to the scheme in North Ayrshire, but it should never have got this far.

“The SNP Government previously opposed the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner having a role in health and education.

“If the First Minister won’t intervene on facial recognition, will she at least now support the expansion of the remit of the Biometrics Commissioner so that he can intervene.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies