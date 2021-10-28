Rennie presses the First Minister on facial recognition technology in schools.

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called on the First Minister to intervene in the rollout of facial recognition in schools.

This comes after North Ayrshire Council announced a rollout of a contactless payment system which uses facial recognition in its schools.

Mr Rennie said:

“The First Minister’s fence sitting isn’t good enough. This is about children’s rights. And she doesn’t seem to be bothered.

“The United Kingdom Information Commissioner has called a halt to the scheme in North Ayrshire, but it should never have got this far.

“The SNP Government previously opposed the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner having a role in health and education.

“If the First Minister won’t intervene on facial recognition, will she at least now support the expansion of the remit of the Biometrics Commissioner so that he can intervene.”