Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie presses minister over international travel rules

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell at this morning's Covid committee announcing that travel to Scotland's airports will be banned from Friday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“When I questioned Mike Russell at the committee on international travel I don’t think he could quite believe what was coming out of his mouth. International travel isn’t banned but local travel to the airport is. It doesn’t make much sense.

“In England there is a non-essential international travel ban so it’s puzzling why this has not been applied in Scotland if that is what the Scottish Government wishes to do.

“This makes a real difference to people who have long booked holidays.  If international travel is not illegal the holidays may not be cancelled so the customers will not get refunds. We need clarity.”

