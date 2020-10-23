Rennie: People need hope and clarity about how their freedoms will be returned

Responding to the outline of new tiered restrictions set out by the First Minister today, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has stressed the need for “hope and clarity” about people’s ability to move between different tiers of restrictions.

Willie Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government has got 3 days to convince people that this strategy has got hope and clarity at its heart and the ability to lift us safely out of this second crisis.

“We want to be able to support this strategy but there are so many questions that need to be answered.

“The criteria for moving between levels must be clear this time, not open-ended rolling limits that are so vague that only a small number of people in government HQ can understand.

“This plan must offer people clarity on how their area can move between tiers. The public needs certainty that their sacrifices will make a difference and hope that if they comply their freedoms will be returned.

“The First Minister knows about my disappointment that the time in the summer was not used to build capacity on testing, tracing and quarantine spot checks to prepare for the predictable second wave but we are where we are and we now need to focus on getting the next phase right.

“We need a step change on testing and tracing capacity, financial support that protects businesses and jobs and a strategy that is open and transparent and backed by the evidence. A plan like this will build public support and our support too.”