Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: People need hope and clarity about how their freedoms will be returned

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the outline of new tiered restrictions set out by the First Minister today, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has stressed the need for “hope and clarity” about people’s ability to move between different tiers of restrictions.  

Willie Rennie said:  

“The Scottish Government has got 3 days to convince people that this strategy has got hope and clarity at its heart and the ability to lift us safely out of this second crisis. 

“We want to be able to support this strategy but there are so many questions that need to be answered.  

“The criteria for moving between levels must be clear this time, not open-ended rolling limits that are so vague that only a small number of people in government HQ can understand. 

“This plan must offer people clarity on how their area can move between tiers. The public needs certainty that their sacrifices will make a difference and hope that if they comply their freedoms will be returned. 

The First Minister knows about my disappointment that the time in the summer was not used to build capacity on testing, tracing and quarantine spot checks to prepare for the predictable second wave but we are where we are and we now need to focus on getting the next phase right.  

“We need a step change on testing and tracing capacity, financial support that protects businesses and jobs and a strategy that is open and transparent and backed by the evidence. A plan like this will build public support and our support too.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies